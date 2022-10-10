Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$926,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,658,757.56.
Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$808,600.00.
Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 3.2 %
Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,294. The firm has a market cap of C$389.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.20. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Copper Mountain Mining
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
Featured Stories
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.