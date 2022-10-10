Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$926,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,658,757.56.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$808,600.00.

Copper Mountain Mining stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,294. The firm has a market cap of C$389.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.20. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

