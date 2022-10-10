Insider Selling: J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Sells £3,090.15 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.89), for a total transaction of £3,090.15 ($3,733.87).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Ben Whitley bought 27 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 553 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($180.41).

JDW opened at GBX 505 ($6.10) on Monday. J D Wetherspoon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 388.40 ($4.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,055 ($12.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 632.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £650.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,366.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

