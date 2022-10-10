Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Sells $4,805,400.00 in Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $242.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.86 and a 200-day moving average of $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,285,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,323 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

