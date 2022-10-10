Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.13, but opened at 3.22. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 3.14, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on INTR. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 3.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.
About Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR)
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.