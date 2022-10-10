Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 3.13, but opened at 3.22. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 3.14, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTR. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 3.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

