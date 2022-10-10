International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 153,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,749. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

