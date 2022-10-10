International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $152.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $118.82 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

