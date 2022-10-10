International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Raised to €1.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.30 ($1.33) to €1.40 ($1.43) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.14.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 454,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.03.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 245.79%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

