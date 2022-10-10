Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,353 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

PCEF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,474. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $17.38 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.