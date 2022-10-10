Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,497,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

