Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6,912.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,497,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $267.10 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

