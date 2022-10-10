Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,497,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.