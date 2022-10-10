Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,093 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $38,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,497,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $267.10 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

