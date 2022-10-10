Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Holdings Lowered by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XRLV stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

