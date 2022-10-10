Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 10th (B, BA, BDRBF, CELH, CW, ERJ, GD, HEI, HII, HXL)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 10th:

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH). Wedbush issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

