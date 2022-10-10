Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 10th (B, BA, BDRBF, CELH, CW, ERJ, GD, HEI, HII, HXL)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, October 10th:

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH). Wedbush issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.