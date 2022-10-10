Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.73.

NYSE INVH opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 154.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,468,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after buying an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

