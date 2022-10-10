Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 6.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 19,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,143,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $83,000.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.