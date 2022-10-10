IQeon Market Capitalization Reaches $1.59 Million (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $32,280.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. IQeon’s official message board is iqeon.io/news. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @iqeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IQeon is https://reddit.com/r/iqeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IQeon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon (IQN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. IQeon has a current supply of 5,491,860.1987553. The last known price of IQeon is 0.29157634 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $29,718.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iqeon.io.”

