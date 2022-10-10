IRON Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

BSJP traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.74. 1,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,103. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

