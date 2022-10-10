IRON Financial LLC Buys 1,647 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor by 27.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amcor Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of AMCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 196,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,139. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

