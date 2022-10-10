IRON Financial LLC Buys 400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IRON Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 81,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.