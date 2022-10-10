IRON Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,108. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18.

