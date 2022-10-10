IRON Financial LLC Has $326,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 66,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.86.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.