IRON Financial LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

IBM stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.28. 61,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

