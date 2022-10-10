iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Clarity Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,634 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 14.1% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.28% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $64,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 12,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.46. 837,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,314,953. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.36.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.