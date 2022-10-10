iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.40

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.40 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 88 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. American Trust bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,211,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $306,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.