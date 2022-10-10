iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $44.59

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.59 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 8305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

