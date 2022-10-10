iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.48. 12,048,307 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56.

