iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $47,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $53.48. 12,048,307 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56.

