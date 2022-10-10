iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Increased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mass General Brigham Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc now owns 852,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,669,000 after purchasing an additional 96,728 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 123,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 197,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.29. 56,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,578,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

