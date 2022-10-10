iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.23

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $95.23 and last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 46571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.77.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

