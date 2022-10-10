iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Holdings Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,565 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 2.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 183,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.92. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

