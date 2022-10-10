iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 1,515.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,584 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for about 1.4% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.76. 11,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,370. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

