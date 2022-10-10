iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Boosted by Lattice Capital Management LLC

Lattice Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,971,000.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.34. 224,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,872. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

