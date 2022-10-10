iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 304,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,842,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

