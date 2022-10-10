iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nationwide Asset Management LLC

Nationwide Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 21.9% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,420,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,459. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.