iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $58.38

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.38 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 15621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.39.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,182 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 154.4% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.