iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Increased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,725 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.