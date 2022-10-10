iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.83

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.83 and last traded at $67.12, with a volume of 4240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,881,000 after buying an additional 1,953,016 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 518,807 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,315.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 271,804 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,582,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167,503 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

