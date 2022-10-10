iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,325,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,582,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

DSI stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

