iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.19. 583,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.85.

