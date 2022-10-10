iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lifted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $75,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after acquiring an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,081,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.75. The stock had a trading volume of 67,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,555. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

