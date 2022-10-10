iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.66. The company had a trading volume of 130,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

