iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,598. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.