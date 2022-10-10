iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,963 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWM stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.05. 1,693,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,379,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.