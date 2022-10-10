iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $118.97

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.97 and last traded at $119.08, with a volume of 22072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.54.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.23.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

