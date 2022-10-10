iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Lowered by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,589 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.13% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.