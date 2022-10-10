iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 54,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 286,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.