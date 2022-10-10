J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,332 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.43. 7,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,550. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.17.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

