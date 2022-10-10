J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,055 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,197. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

