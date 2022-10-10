J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 2,532 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

